FM Gyawali Leaving For Mongolia Today

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is leaving for Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, on Saturday, leading a Nepali delegation to the Inaugural Intergovernmental Meeting of International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries to be held on June 11-12.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the meeting will deliberate on different thematic issues such as foreign direct investment, information and communications technology and connectivity, apart from providing political guidance and direction to the body. Nepal acceded to the multilateral agreement for the establishment of ITT-LLDCs in August 2017 and became its founding member.

Minister Gyawali is scheduled to call on high state officials of Mongolia and hold bilateral meeting with his counterpart during his stay in Ulaanbaatar. The Nepali delegation will include non-residential ambassador of Nepal to Mongolia Lila Mani Paudyal and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Minister Gyawali will return home on June 13.