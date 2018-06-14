Government To Launch Special Campaign To Control Electricity Theft

Government has decided to launch a special campaign to check power pilferage propping up in the country.

A meeting between Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and Energy Minister Barsha Man Pun today led to an agreement to put in place a special campaign for the control of power theft.

A decision was made to run the campaign where the District Administration Office and Electricity Authority Branch Office of each district would chart out and execute plans for the prevention of power theft.

According to the decision, the Home Ministry would work proactively on security front to make the campaign a success.

Likewise, the power polls which are constraining to the road construction would be shifted through inter-agency coordination.

Home Secretary Prem Kumar Rai, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising and Nepal Police Chief Sarbendra Khanal among others were also present in the meeting.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)