Nepal Spends More Than India In Health Sector

Nepal Spends More Than India In Health Sector

June 23, 2018, 9:40 a.m.

Nepal spends 1.1% of its GDPs on healthcare which is higher than India which spends meager 1.02 percent of its GDP less than low-income neighbors like Bhutan and Sri Lanka, and considerably less than most countries with significant universal health coverage (UHC) services.

Other South Asian countries Bhutan and Sri Lanka spend 2.5%, 1.6% of their GDPs on healthcare. In World Health Organisation’s South-East Asian Region, which includes 10 countries, India finishes second last, above only Bangladesh (0.4%), when their health expenditure is compared. Maldives spends 9.4% of its GDP to claim the top spot in the list, followed by Thailand (2.9%).

Shortage of doctors is still a problem, with one allopathic doctor for 11,082 people in the country’s villages, as per the report.

And if we further analyse this spending in the GDP, then most of it is from the private sector which contributes to more than 75% of the healthcare facilities in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Short Film Anjana’s Journey In Sydney Film Festival
Jun 23, 2018
India May Resist The Railway's Construction In Nepal: Chinese Media
Jun 23, 2018
World Cup 2018: Brazil, Switzerland And Nigeria Win The Matches
Jun 23, 2018
Anil Shah Appointed Nabil Bank CEO
Jun 22, 2018
EU Hands Over Computers To Natural History Museum Nepal
Jun 22, 2018

More on Health

Singaporean Sisters Help Women Making Menstruation Manageable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Birgunj Celebrates World Blood Donor Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
U.S. Hands Over Newly-Reconstructed Barhabise Primary Health Care Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Skip Chemo, Big Study Finds By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Nipah Virus Outbreak: Death Toll Rises In India, Nepal is in high alert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Elimination Of Trans Fat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepali Short Film Anjana’s Journey In Sydney Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2018
India May Resist The Railway's Construction In Nepal: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2018
World Cup 2018: Brazil, Switzerland And Nigeria Win The Matches By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2018
Anil Shah Appointed Nabil Bank CEO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2018
EU Hands Over Computers To Natural History Museum Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2018
7 Persons Killed, 31 Injured In Road Accidents In Everyday In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75