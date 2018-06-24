Prime Minister Oli Returns From China Visit

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned home today on completion of a six-day official visit to the People’s Republic of China.

PM Oli and his entourage arrived at 10:15 am. He was welcomed at the Tribhuvan International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel, Nepal Communist Party senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal among other leaders.

PM Oli had left here for the China visit on June 19. He paid the official visit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.

According to med reports, Oli also urged all not to leave their foot off the ground as he said that identifying investments would come later. “First, let us complete the ground works. Only then we will think of investments,” Oli, who returned to Kathmandu after his six day visit to the People’s Republic of China, said.

After arriving at TIA, Prime Minister oli said that train to Kathmandu would open new avenues for development while increasing connectivity.

Oli added that his government was bent on ensuring development and prosperity in the nation and that the only way to do so was by maintaining cordial relationship with India and China.

“We do not play card games with (China and India) for short political gains and we stand with our neighbors, in good and bad times,” Oli said. “For this reason, our foreign and global policies are guided with honest intentions that will not hinge country’s security, sovereignty and world peace.

Oli had left for six day state visit to China with his 119 delegates at the invitation of Chinese Prime Minister, Li Kequiang on June 19. During Oli's visit, Nepal and China have agreed to expedite eight major projects in Nepal and issued 14 point joint statement.