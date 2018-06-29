CERN Provides Computers To Kathmandu University

CERN Provides Computers To Kathmandu University

June 29, 2018, 7:42 a.m.

Conseil European Pour la Rechreche Nuclearie/European Council for Neuclear Research (CERN) handed over consignments of equipment and computers to Kathmandu University amid a function in Geneva.

According to Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations in Geneva, the computer equipment includes 200 computer servers,12 network switches will be used in setting up a high performance computing facilities in Kathmandu University. This will help in building base for fundamental research and development in science and technology in Nepal.

cern 1.jpg

This is a major cooperation since signing of the agreement between Nepal and CERN in September 2017. Kathmandu University Organize International Particles Physics Master-class with scholar from CEREN in December 2013. On behalf of Mission, Minister/ Counselor Ram Prasad Subedi attended the handover ceremony. CERN has also been providing fellowship to science teacher and students for higher studies in physics.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Stale Roti Is The Magical Answer To Diabetes And Other 4 Health Issues
Jun 29, 2018
Trump's Trade War Pushes China Closer To India
Jun 29, 2018
Khalti, Big Movies Partner To Make Movie Ticketing Cashless
Jun 29, 2018
Randy W. Berry Named US Envoy For Nepal
Jun 29, 2018
Japan, Colombia, England and Belgium Reaches At Top 16
Jun 29, 2018

More on News

Randy W. Berry Named US Envoy For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
UN Resident Coordinator Calls To Save The Life Of Ganga Maya Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 56 minutes ago
Nepal-EU Review Development Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
5-magnitude Aftershock Rocks Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Communist Party’s Government To Monitor Foreigners By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
RCSC Organised Program On Kirov Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Stale Roti Is The Magical Answer To Diabetes And Other 4 Health Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018
Trump's Trade War Pushes China Closer To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018
Khalti, Big Movies Partner To Make Movie Ticketing Cashless By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018
Uranium ‘Widespread’ In India’s Groundwater By M. Sreelata Jun 29, 2018
Sex Differences Give Wrong Message, Gender Experts Say By Anita Makri Jun 29, 2018
Japan, Colombia, England and Belgium Reaches At Top 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75