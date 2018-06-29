Monsoon Activates All Over Nepal, Heavy Rains Will Likely On Saturday and Sunday

As monsoon activates all over Nepal, moderate to heavy are expected to different parts of Nepal including in Kathmandu in coming three days. The rain may trigger flash floods over some parts particularly Terai Saturday and Sunday.

Following the activation of monsoon, there are reports of landslides in different parts of Nepal. According to media reports five persons of two families have lost their lives while nine houses have been damaged in landslides that occurred in Saiswara and Chiurikharka of Khaniyabas Rural Municipality, in the northern part of Dhading district, on Wednesday night.

Due to landslides triggered by incessant rain last night, house of Raju Gole in Saiswara, Khaniyabas Rural Municipality-5 was completely damaged after being buried in the debris. In the incident, Gole’s wife Basodha Gurung (36), daughters Laxmi Gurung (10) and Saraswati Gurung (5) have lost their lives, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police at Dhading District Police Office, Ram Bahadur KC.

Even in plains, new systems would give heavy to moderate showers including Province 1,4 and 5 of plains on Saturday and Sunday. According to a prediction by Meteorological Forecasting division, there will be mostly cloudy in the eastern and western regions and generally cloudy in the central region. There will be light to moderate rain possible at some places of the eastern and central regions and moderate rain likely to occur at a few places of the western region on Friday.

There will likely be heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday in Kathmandu Valley as well. According to Department of Hydrology and Meteorology Hydrology Division, Flood Forecasting Section, there will likely to have floods in Riyui, Bagmati and small streams originated from Chure regions may damage the property. Furthermore, the east-west trough would extend rains to central region as well. Light to moderate rains, with few heavy spells are likely.

See for flood forecasting: Flood Bulletin