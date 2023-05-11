NEUFF Safeguarding Human Rights

The residents of Sudur Pachim Province and Karnali Province, the two most backward provinces, were able to watch European films for the first time. Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces, which face discrimination, exclusion, and rights violations, are ideal locations for a host festival on the theme of human rights for all.

The theme of the film festival, human rights for all, is highly pertinent to the residents of Far West and Karnlai.

Nona Deprez, the European Union Ambassador to Nepal, launched the second edition of NEUFF the Surkhet on May 3 during a function at Mid-West University.

Earlier, Dr. Joelle Hivonne, Deputy Head of the European Delegation to Nepal, launched the first phase of the Nepal European Union Film Festival (NEUFF) with the theme 'Celebrating Human Rights for All' at the Far-Western University in Mahendranagar on Thursday (28 April) during an event.

Dr. Hivonnet also spoke with students at a far western university about the historic approval of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and its essential role in uniting nations to collectively defend human rights.

The last round of screenings will take held in Kathmandu from the 12th to the 15th of May in the Film Development Board's Chabahil hall.

The EU Ambassador to Nepal, Nona Deprez, stated before the film festival that this year's EU Film Festival intends to increase public awareness of human rights and to create networks and a sense of solidarity to protect such rights for all.

According to schedule, the Far-Western University in Mahendranagar hosted the first day of the Nepal European Union Film Festival (NEUFF) from April 28 to 30 with the subject "Celebrating Human Rights for All."

The festivals in Nepal's far-west and mid-west featured screenings of eight European films by well-known directors as well as eight Nepali short films created by budding Nepali producers. They will also be shown in Kathmandu.

In addition to the movie screenings, the EU in Nepal also put on side activities with an emphasis on how movies can advance human rights.

The Hamy Ramezan-directed picture "Any Day Now" will open all three locations. The movie tells the tale of migration, one of the most important modern human rights challenges.

The other movies selected for the festival from our collection are Oscar & Lilly (Austria), Ramona (Spain), Io Sto Bene (Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, and Italy), Imad's Childhood (Sweden, Latvia, Iraq), Invisible (Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine, Spain), Dating Amber (Ireland, UK), Mitra (Netherlands), and Invisible (Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine, Spain). They were all

I Want to Be Like Madhuri Dixit, Gurkha Girl, and Blues of Pink, all directed by Ankit Khadki and supported by the Tony Hagen Foundation in Nepal, are three other Nepali films that are being screened at the festival.

The other Nepali movies made by young Nepali filmmakers are Drifting Clouds by Deepa Shrestha, Bagthan by Sunil Pandey, Living With Dignity by Poonam Poudel, and Four Nights by Deepak Rauniyar.

Anyday Now, Mitra, and Imad's Childhood, three European films in the festival, will also have subtitles in Nepali.

For the past 11 years, the European Union Delegation in Nepal has been hosting film festivals. This cultural event, which is a top priority on our annual calendar, has consistently received positive feedback from the Nepali public. It has helped to promote cross-cultural interaction and connections between European and Nepali filmmakers and movie fans.