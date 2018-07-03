Energy Minister Pun Calls Japan To Support Nepal’s Energy Sector

Minister of Energy, Irrigation and Water Resources Barshaman Pun called Japan to invest in Nepal’s energy sector. Welcoming ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo at his office in Singhdurbar, Energy Minister Pun highlighted Energy Ministry’s White Paper targeting to generate 15000 MW in ten years.

Minister Pun expressed hope that Japan will invest in Nepal’s energy sector. During the meeting Minister Pun and Japanese ambassador also discussed the matter of bilateral interests/

Minster Pun said that Nepal is moving with a very ambitious target and Nepal needs support from the friendly country like Japan to achieve the target.

“Japan is Nepal’s old and dependable friend supporting Nepal’s to achieve prosperity,” said minster Pun, who is also member of standing committee of Nepal Communist Party.

Japanese ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo said that Nepal relations have been cordial since the establishment of diplomatic ties. Ambassador also said Japan has been providing assistance to Nepal in education, health and infrastructures development and is willing to support in energy sector. Japanese ambassador refereed Japan’s support in building Kulekhani I and II, Kali Gandaki A.