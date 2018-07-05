NC To Raise The Issue Dr. KC And Ganga Maya Adhikari In Parliament

Nepali Congress (NC), the main opposition party, has decided to voice against KP Sharma Oli led government’s undemocratic practices on five fronts: parliament, streets, media, social media and peaceful protest.

Nepali Congress has also decided to raise its concerns against government’s preparations to provide relief to flood victims, Dr. Govinda KC’s fast-unto-death hunger strike against new medical ordinance replacement bill, justice for Ganga Maya Adhikari and removing restriction in protest areas in Kathmandu among others.