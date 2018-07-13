COAS General Chhetri Returns Visiting China and Myanmar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri returned completing his visit to People Republic of China and Myanmar. According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, he was welcomed by Lieutenant General Purna Chandra Thapa at Tribhuwan International Airport.

COAS General Chhetri visited Myanmar on the invitation of State Counselor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Chief of Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

During his visit to China, COAS General Chhetri also held meeting with Chinese Defense Minister, Army Chief and other senior Army officials.