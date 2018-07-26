Landslide Bury Police Post, Ten Missing In Rasuwa

Caused by torrential rain, a landslide buried a Police Post in Tamure of Langtang National Park Ghatnara Bichar online reports. Chief District Officer Krishna Poudel said that temporary police post of Tamure buried by landslides.

Twelve people who were near the police posts were injured and taken to the Timure health post.

According to report, 8-10 people are missing. As the landslides fall at the midnight, the rescue and search operation has already began from early in the morning. Chief District Office Poudel told Ghatna Ra Bichar that security team has already mobilized in search and rescue.

The post is located within the buffer zone area of Langtang National Park.