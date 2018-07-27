Lieutenant General Thapa Recommended As Acting CoAS

As the tenure of CoAS General Rajendra Chhetri ends on September 10 and he is taking a month long leave from August 9, the cabinet on Thursday recommended Lieutenant General Purna Chandra Thapa as the acting chief of army staff. After the appointment of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, he will assume charge as Nepali Army chief on August 10.

“Cabinet recommend General Thapa’s name for the post to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari,” informed Gokul Baskota, Minister for Communications and Information Technology.

The tenure of CoAS General Rajendra Chhetri ends on September 9.