35 Charred To Death In A Bus Accident In India

A bus fell into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Ambenali Ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday. According to reports, at least 35 people have been killed in the bus accident near Mahabaleshwar.

As per unconfirmed report says there were 40 workers of Konkan Agricultural University travelling in the bus. The accident took place 100 km from Mumbai.

As per reports rescue operations are currently underway to pull out survivors from the bus which rolled down the ghat in Poladpur near Mahabaleshwar.

The Times of India reports that there were 38 workers of Konkan Agricultural University travelling in the bus, as per unconfirmed information. NDRF teams have been rushed for rescue operation.

“The bus was carrying 40 staffers of Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, Dapoli to Mahableshwar,” reports The Times of India.

Reports coming in said one passenger was fortunate enough to survive the crash who climbed atop and informed locals about the deadly accident. Rest of the injured were injured.

Economic Times confirms that a team of NDRF was rushed to the spot for relief operations.The driver of the bus could not negotiate a steep turn that to led to the fatal accident.