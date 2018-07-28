Indian Authorities Bars Nepali Citizens From Flying Without Papers

Indian Authorities Bars Nepali Citizens From Flying Without Papers

July 28, 2018, 10:52 a.m.

After the request of Nepal government, Indian airport authorities are strictly scrutinise travelling documents of Nepalese passengers in order to put a check on trafficking of girls and women to Gulf countries. No Nepalese passenger could fly to Sharjah from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Benaras in the city in the last 10.

"Not a single passenger from Nepal could produce required documents for travel in the last 10 days, hence they were not allowed to board the flights. Earlier, five-25 passengers, mostly girls and women, used to fly for Sharjah everyday. There is a daily flight to Sharjah from Varanasi airport,"

According to Air India manager at Varanasi Atif Idris ,"Earlier, we had no written order to prevent any Nepalese passenger from boarding the Sharjah flight. But after we received guidelines from the Nepal government, we are not allowing passengers to go without valid documents.”

According to The Times of India, Idris said passengers travelling on employment visa need to show Nepal government approval with seal, while the passengers on tourist visa are required to show returning tickets, hotel bookings and currency with them.

"But alarmingly, in the last 10 days all Nepalese passengers failed to fulfill this criteria," he said.

"Varanasi has been a transit point of human trafficking due to the misuse of its cosmopolitan character by the traffickers," said

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Longest Blood Moon 2018: Nepalese Miss Due To Cloud
Jul 28, 2018
India Hands Over Cheque of Rs. 2.1 Billion Earthquake Reconstruction
Jul 28, 2018
Energy Minister Pun Directs To Make Electricity Supply Dependable
Jul 28, 2018
Foreign Minister Gyawali Urges Nepal’s Friends To Invest
Jul 28, 2018
Season Two of Singha Durbar Will Start On July 28th
Jul 28, 2018

More on News

The Longest Blood Moon 2018: Nepalese Miss Due To Cloud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
India Hands Over Cheque of Rs. 2.1 Billion Earthquake Reconstruction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Urges Nepal’s Friends To Invest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
Season Two of Singha Durbar Will Start On July 28th By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Lieutenant General Thapa Recommended As Acting CoAS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 28 minutes ago
8 Dies And 17 Injures In A Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 47 minutes ago

The Latest

Energy Minister Pun Directs To Make Electricity Supply Dependable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2018
6 People Including An Indian National Die In Road Accident In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2018
Urgent Action Is Needed To Find, Test And Treat The Missing Millions Suffering Viral Hepatitis By Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh Jul 27, 2018
16 Girls Trafficked From Nepal Rescued In India By Agencies Jul 27, 2018
Guru Purnima Today : Importance and significance of Guru Purnima By Agencies Jul 27, 2018
Lunar Eclipse On July 27, 2018: Time In Nepal And Where To Watch The Total Lunar Eclipse By Agencies Jul 27, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75