Nepalese Medical Students From Bangladesh Demanded Action Against Prasai

Nepalese Medical Students From Bangladesh Demanded Action Against Prasai

July 30, 2018, 5:07 p.m.

Nepalese students pursuing their medical education in Bangladesh demanded stern actions against the chairman of BMC Hospital Durga Prasai. In a statement issued from Bangladesh, Nepalese students said the opinion expressed by Prasai is highly objectionable subject to crime. https://deshsanchar.com

In her dispatch in Deshsanchar.com, Deepa Dahal writes the student Union also demanded public apology from NC leader Gagan Thapa, who also issued a statement against the student going abroad for medical education.

Nepalese Students Union Bangladesh is planning to hold various protest program to press the government to take action against Prasai.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

1450 Rape Cases Reported In Nepal
Jul 30, 2018
Israeli To Support Nepal's Energy Sector Under A Boot Model
Jul 30, 2018
Nepal And Myanmar Sign MoU On The Establishment Of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism
Jul 30, 2018
South-East Asian Parliamentarians Commits To Health of Women, Children and Adolescents
Jul 30, 2018
Luxembourg Continue To Support Nepal’s Development Efforts
Jul 30, 2018

More on Health

South-East Asian Parliamentarians Commits To Health of Women, Children and Adolescents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Everyone Has A ‘Text Neck’ And Here’s How To Fix It By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago
Indian Medical Agent Cheats Nepali Medical Student By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Dr KC Finally At TUTH For Further Treatment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
NMA Calls To Close Down Medical Services Except Emergencies In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
WHO Calls To Reach Five Mission Unvaccinated Children In South-East Asia Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

1450 Rape Cases Reported In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
Israeli To Support Nepal's Energy Sector Under A Boot Model By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
Nepal And Myanmar Sign MoU On The Establishment Of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
Luxembourg Continue To Support Nepal’s Development Efforts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
Women Pilgrims Throng Shiva Temples On Second Monday of Shravan (Photo feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
PM Oli Extends Invitation To Chinese President Xi By Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Jul 30, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75