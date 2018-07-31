16 Nepali Girls Return From New Delhi

16 Nepali Girls Return From New Delhi

July 31, 2018, 2:45 p.m.

Sixteen Nepali girls, who were rescued in New Delhi making effort to fly illegally in foreign countries, have been brought back to Nepal. Deshsanchar reports that these Nepali women were rescued by a joint team of Nepalese Embassy and Indian Women Rights group in New Delhi last week.

Those girls who landed today at Tribhuwan International Airport from New Delhi are now under custody of Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal. Large numbers of Nepalese women use India to fly those countries where Nepal bans for women to work.

Desh Sanchar.jpg

Bus5-5-1024x683.jpg

Photo and news courtesy: Barsha Shah of Deshsanchar.com

Agencies

Trump Offer To meet Iran President Rouhani Dismissed By Both Sides
Jul 31, 2018
When Priyanka Chopra Marry Nick Jonas?
Jul 31, 2018
Ronaldo or Messi, Salah or Modric? Fifa Reveal Shortlist For player Of The Year Award
Jul 29, 2018
NCP Suggest Proposed Chief Justice Joshi To Resign
Jul 29, 2018
How Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Will Spend Her First Birthday As A Royal
Jul 29, 2018

More on News

Eight 'Drunk Men Gang-Rape A Pregnant Goat' In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Former PM Prachanda Inaugurates Nepal India Think Tank Summit 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Six Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
USAID, Development Partners, and the Private Sector Join Forces to Counter Human Trafficking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
1450 Rape Cases Reported In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 5 minutes ago
Nepal And Myanmar Sign MoU On The Establishment Of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 27 minutes ago

The Latest

Trump Offer To meet Iran President Rouhani Dismissed By Both Sides By Agencies Jul 31, 2018
When Priyanka Chopra Marry Nick Jonas? By Agencies Jul 31, 2018
Israeli To Support Nepal's Energy Sector Under A Boot Model By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
South-East Asian Parliamentarians Commits To Health of Women, Children and Adolescents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
Nepalese Medical Students From Bangladesh Demanded Action Against Prasai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
Luxembourg Continue To Support Nepal’s Development Efforts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75