16 Nepali Girls Return From New Delhi

Sixteen Nepali girls, who were rescued in New Delhi making effort to fly illegally in foreign countries, have been brought back to Nepal. Deshsanchar reports that these Nepali women were rescued by a joint team of Nepalese Embassy and Indian Women Rights group in New Delhi last week.

Those girls who landed today at Tribhuwan International Airport from New Delhi are now under custody of Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal. Large numbers of Nepalese women use India to fly those countries where Nepal bans for women to work.

Photo and news courtesy: Barsha Shah of Deshsanchar.com