4 Die And 3 Injure In Road Accidents In Nepal

Four persons died and four seriously injured in different road accidents occurred in Morang, Bara, Nawalparasi and Dhanusa districts.

Six years old Amit Yadav and his mother Anita Yadav of Bhechrahawa of Rautahat district died and three other injured seriously when two motorcycles collided while overtaking each other at Jeetpur-Simara Municipality-16. According to Nepal Police Bulletin, husband of late Anita Yadav, forty five years old Ram Bachan Yadav was admitted to Birgunj Hospital for further treatment. Motorcycle rider of other motorcycle, fifty years old Santa Lal Dong, and his wife Chandimaya Tamang, 49, was admitted to the local community hospital for treatment.

Similarly, Nima Giri, 50, a pedestrian, and resident of Kawasati Municipality-16 Nawalparasi district died at the community hospital while in a treatment. A local bus hit him at the road. The driver of the bus is under police custody.

In other accident, fifty-five years old Chulai Das, a resident of Hanspur Municipality Dhanusha, died when a motorcycle he was driving fell to the irrigation culvert. According to the eye-witness the motorcycle fell because it was out of control.

An unidentified person died on the spot in Letang Municipality-1 in Morang district. The person died when a van he was traveling overturned at the road. According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, police launched a rescue mission immediately to rescue other passengers.