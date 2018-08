Nepalese Cricket Team Returned home today after wining first historical One Day International (ODI) . After joining ODI club, Nepal played its first two match series with The Netherlands and Nepal secured victor in one and lost other.

Nepal has lost to the Netherlands by 55 runs in first match. However, Nepal won second match by one run. “The first match was historic for us and we need to improve our performance and game,” said captain Paras Khadka.