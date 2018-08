Two people died in two separate drowning incidents in Sindupalchowk and Parsa district.

Neema Chiring Tamang, 27, of Barabishe Municipality-6 drowned andfound dead at Bhotekoshi River.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, three years old Dhawan Giri son of Siuedani Giri drowned and died at nearby Maralahiya River.