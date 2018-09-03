Josh Talks Comes To Nepal With A Mission To Tell Stories That Inspires Action

Sept. 3, 2018, 2:17 p.m.

Josh Talks, co-founded by Shobhit Banga & Supriya Paul in 2015 in India with the single mission of raising the aspirations of global youth and unlocking human potential through people’s stories. Josh Talks Nepal marks the beginning of the Josh Talks international community. Josh Talks has hosted speakers from every conceivable background, including entrepreneurship, public policy, sports, entertainment and social initiatives. The stories have inspired over 35 million people, both online and offline. With Josh Talks Nepal the mission is to inspire youth of Nepal through the stories of Nepal’s heroes.

Josh Talks goal is to expose people to new ideas, new stories & new opportunities using the power of stories. Josh Talks Nepal is a step in that direction to bring the community of Nepal together and show them what's really happening in the world today. The idea is to bring some of the greatest minds of Nepal and use their stories as a tool to get others thinking.

Speaker list

  1. Shailendra Raj Giri- Founder, Merojob. com
  2. Shailee Basnet- Mountaineer and Comedian
  3. Saunak Bhatta- Life Coach
  4. Ahmed Dulla- Creator, The Factory Team
  5. Sixit Bhatta- Co-founder, Tootle
  6. Suman Khadka- Youth Activist
  7. Nikita Acharya- Co-founder, Urban Girl
  8. Shatrughna Prasad Pudasainee- Joint Secretary, MOICS
  9. Abhaya Subba- Musician

Event

Date: 8th September 2018

Venue: Southwestern State College, Basundhara, Kathmandu.

Time: 2pm-6pm

