Day For Dads At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu

To celebrate the upcoming Father’s Day, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu is offering packages as below:-

Dad Dines Free

This Father’s Day, treat your father to some of the most delectable delicacies with an extravagant buffet dinner at The Café, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu.

The offer gets more special with the Dad Dines Free dinner package, for a table of 3 or more paying adults.

According to press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, the special menu includes an assortment of momos, seafood chatamari, Tex Mex, biryani and live barbecue. Those with a sweet tooth can gorge on donuts and chocolate eclairs.

Date: 9 September 2018

Time: 6:30 PM-10:00 PM

Venue: The Café

Rate: NPR 2,200 + taxes

Give Dad the Gift of Relaxation

Give Dad a break with our perfectly tailored Father’s Day Spa Package.

Inclusions:

A session with Hairstylist

45-minute pedicure

60-minute deep tissue massage

Lunch at The Café

Rate NPR 7,500 plus taxes per person

Usage of steam, sauna and whirlpool

Offer Valid till September 30, 2018

Booking recommended.

