Day For Dads At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu

This Father’s Day, treat your father to some of the most delectable delicacies with an extravagant buffet dinner at The Café, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu.

Sept. 4, 2018, 12:28 p.m.

To celebrate the upcoming Father’s Day, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu is offering packages as below:-

Dad Dines Free

This Father’s Day, treat your father to some of the most delectable delicacies with an extravagant buffet dinner at The Café, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu.

The offer gets more special with the Dad Dines Free dinner package, for a table of 3 or more paying adults.

According to press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, the special menu includes an assortment of momos, seafood chatamari, Tex Mex, biryani and live barbecue. Those with a sweet tooth can gorge on donuts and chocolate eclairs.

Date: 9 September 2018

Time: 6:30 PM-10:00 PM

Venue: The Café

Rate: NPR 2,200 + taxes

Give Dad the Gift of Relaxation

Give Dad a break with our perfectly tailored Father’s Day Spa Package.

Inclusions:

  • A session with Hairstylist
  • 45-minute pedicure
  • 60-minute deep tissue massage
  • Lunch at The Café
  • Rate NPR 7,500 plus taxes per person
  • Usage of steam, sauna and whirlpool
  • Offer Valid till September 30, 2018
  • Booking recommended.

About Hyatt Regency Kathmandu

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu’s 280 rooms and suites enjoy views of either the Boudhanath Stupa or the hotel’s gardens and the surrounding mountain ranges. All rooms are well equipped and spacious, with a private bathroom, a walk-in shower, an in-room safe and a mini-bar. Guests in Regency Club rooms and suites enjoy additional privileges and facilities, such as access to the spa, a dedicated concierge and evening cocktails and canapés. Four exciting restaurants and bars at the hotel also ensure the perfect dining experience with an array of cuisine options.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

17 Years Old Girl Raped
Sep 04, 2018
3 People Die In Drowning
Sep 04, 2018
6 Person Die And1 Injured In Road Accident
Sep 04, 2018
Ambassador Aryal Presents Letters of Credence To King Of Jordan
Sep 04, 2018
Acting COAS General Thapa Inaugurated International Conference
Sep 03, 2018

More on Tourism

Festival In Kumbheshwar ( In Picture) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Saina Kunwar of Nyatham Secures Miss Tourism Nepal Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
SAVE BAGDURBAR CAMPAIGN Matter Of Heritage By A Correspondent 1 month ago
NEPAL AIRLINES Adding Aircraft By A Correspondent 1 month ago
Over Ninety Percent Occupancy In NAC’s Wide Body’s First Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
NAC’s Second A 330-200 Lands At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

17 Years Old Girl Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2018
3 People Die In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2018
6 Person Die And1 Injured In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2018
Ambassador Aryal Presents Letters of Credence To King Of Jordan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2018
Owning Dogs Good For Your Health By News Desk Sep 04, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric And Mohamed Salah Shortlist For FIFA Award, Messi Misses Out By News Desk Sep 04, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75