Home Ministry To Launch Special Program To Control Incidents Related to Violence against Women

Home Ministry To Launch Special Program To Control Incidents Related to Violence against Women

Sept. 17, 2018, 8:43 p.m.

Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal informed that the government will launch special program to minimize the incidents related to violence against women.

Talking with the office bearers led by chairperson Anup Raj Sharma, Home minister Thapa said that the government has taken violence against women and rapes related incidents seriously.

He said that use of drug, alcohol and misuse of internet is responsible for growing incidents related to rape and violence against women. Ministry has already started strictly monitoring to all these activities.

Minister Badal said that he feel sad to over the murder and rape of girl Nirmala Panta in Kanchanpur and expressed commitment to bring those persons involved in the incidents will be brought to justice.

Minister Badal claimed that number of incidents related to extortion, blasting, hooliganism and smuggling and urged Human Rights Commission to support him.

Chairperson Anup Raj Sharma suggested the minister to be serious on the issue of safety and security of individual. He expressed the concern over the weak investigation in Kanchanpur rape and murder incident.

20180917_162854.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-Austria Talks On Enhancing Trade And Cooperation
Sep 17, 2018
Six Killed In Road Accidents In Four Districts In Nepal
Sep 17, 2018
Two Persons Killed And Eight Injured In Rasuwa Landslides
Sep 17, 2018
PM Oli appreciated The Lutheran World Federation, Nepal
Sep 17, 2018
Minister Gyawali Highlights Role Of Nepalese Diplomatic Missions
Sep 17, 2018

More on News

Nepal-Austria Talks On Enhancing Trade And Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
Two Persons Killed And Eight Injured In Rasuwa Landslides By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
PM Oli appreciated The Lutheran World Federation, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 53 minutes ago
Nepal’s alignment With China is temporary: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat By News Desk 13 hours, 28 minutes ago
Minister Gyawali Highlights Role Of Nepalese Diplomatic Missions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 36 minutes ago
Bhutan Votes In Third Election As India And China Tussle For Influence By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Middleman In Kalimati And Balkhu Wholesale Vegetable Market By Nabraj Lama Sep 17, 2018
Six Killed In Road Accidents In Four Districts In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Relieved To Score First Goals At Juventus By News Desk Sep 17, 2018
Typhoon Mangkhut Smashes Into China After Cutting Deadly Path Through The Philippines By News Desk Sep 17, 2018
Seven Die and Eight Injure In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2018
Tripper Driver And Helper Die From Electrocution In Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75