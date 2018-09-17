Two Persons Killed And Eight Injured In Rasuwa Landslides

Two Persons Killed And Eight Injured In Rasuwa Landslides

Sept. 17, 2018, 11:45 a.m.

Two persons died and nine persons including a Chinese citizen injured in a dry landslide in Gosaikunda Rural Municipality-1. The landslide buried staff house of Rasuwagadhi Hydropower. Those killed were Ramesh Kprol, 22, Makwanpur and Bhim Roka, 50, of Rukum Bhume Rural Municipality Ward 9.

Similarly, the landslide washed our property worth of 2.2 million rupees of Panch Kumar Rai of Sankhuwasabha.

Out of nine injured, Chinese citizen Yepheyo and other three were sent to Kathmandu for further treatment. Four other were discharged following primary treatment.

