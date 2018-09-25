Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Wins World Travel Award 2018

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu has been recognized by World Travel Awards as Nepal’s leading hotel once again for 2018 after having won it in 2017 as well as for the years 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2016.

“What an incredible achievement it is. The World Travel Awards™ is the most prestigious, comprehensive and sought-after awards program in the global travel and tourism industry, and to having won it is truly commendable. I dedicate this award to our colleagues, guests, owners, operators, community members and shareholders, who have always been instrumental in achieving the goal,” commented General Manager Rajesh Ramdas.

About World Travel Awards

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media About Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Hyatt Regency Kathmandu’s 280 rooms and suites enjoy views of either the Boudhanath Stupa or the hotel’s gardens and the surrounding mountain ranges.

All rooms are well equipped and spacious, with a private bathroom, a walk-in shower, an in-room safe and a mini-bar. Guests in Regency Club rooms and suites enjoy additional privileges and facilities, such as access to the spa, a dedicated concierge and evening cocktails and canapés. Four exciting restaurants and bars at the hotel also ensure the perfect dining experience with an array of cuisine options. The hotel offers over 938 sq m (10,100 sq ft) of impressive meeting space providing unparalleled business services to meet everyone’s needs.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 160 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations.

The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit www.hyattregency.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 12 premier brands and 679 properties in 54 countries, as of September 30, 2016. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry.

The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™ and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.