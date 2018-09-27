Kathmandu Joins The Global Movement To “Light Up The World In RED To End TB

TB is the 9th leading cause of death globally and is now the leading world’s infectious killer with 1.6 million deaths in 2017 alone, with profound economic and social consequences.

Sept. 27, 2018, 9:25 a.m.

Kathmandu and Patan Durbar Squares The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) and World Health Organization (WHO) - Nepal lit two important UNESCO heritage landmarks of Nepal - Patan and Kathmandu Durbar Squares – in red, marking the first ever United Nations High-Level Meeting (UNHLM) on Tuberculosis (TB), held on 26 September in New York. The initiations will set pathway for an accelerated and coordinated response to save millions of lives and prevent TB - a commitment towards a world free of the disease by 2030.

Heads of State and Government, TB survivors, affected communities, technical partners, researchers, private sector representatives, and other key stakeholders are attending United Nations High-Level Meeting (UNHLM) on Tuberculosis in New York to put TB in the spotlight and this is the first time TB has been addressed in the UN General Assembly.

The UNHLM on TB, with the theme “United to End Tuberculosis: An Urgent Global Response to a Global Epidemic”, is the biggest opportunity to raise political priority for TB and is the most significant political meeting on TB which will lead to a political declaration endorsed by the heads of state.

Patan Durbar Square 2.jpeg

TB is the 9th leading cause of death globally and is now the leading world’s infectious killer with 1.6 million deaths in 2017 alone, with profound economic and social consequences.

According to press release issued by World Health Organization (WHO), the “Light up the world in RED to End TB” ceremony was inaugurated by dignitaries from MOHP and WHO Country Representative to Nepal. During this historical event for a huge global momentum for ending TB in the world, the two important UNESCO heritage landmarks of Nepal has joined the global cities that has participated in the campaign. Every city is invited to join the global movement and light the city in red to bring world’s attention to the devastating impact of TB.

Kathmandu Durbar Square 3.jpeg

Dignitaries from MoHP, technical partners, UN agencies, researchers, private sector representatives, and other key stakeholders attended the lighting ceremony to put TB in the spotlight, and strengthen global momentum to end TB.

“The presence of the dignitaries from the MOHP and partners here today to commemorate this historical UNHLM on TB is a testimony of Nepal’s commitment towards a world free of TB”, stated Dr. Jos Vandelaer, WHO Representative said in his welcome remarks. “Together we can end TB.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hotel Yak & Yeti Celebrates It’s 41st Year Anniversary
Sep 27, 2018
Korea And Nepal Sign Mou For The Training Institute For Technical Instruction
Sep 27, 2018
Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 5.4 In 2019: ADB
Sep 26, 2018
Korean Company To Start Construction Of Upper Trishuli-1 From January
Sep 26, 2018
New EIA Guidelines Hydropower developers In Nepal
Sep 26, 2018

More on National

Korea And Nepal Sign Mou For The Training Institute For Technical Instruction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
Japanese Karaoke Competition In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Nepal Restores Cancelled Mega Hydropower Contract With China Firm By News Desk 3 days, 4 hours ago
NIJGADH FOREST ROW Govt Cares About Environment By A Correspondent 3 days, 23 hours ago
NGOS/INGOS Under Scrutiny By A Correspondent 4 days, 15 hours ago
PRAKASH MANI SHARMA BHUSAl For Public By A Correspondent 4 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Hotel Yak & Yeti Celebrates It’s 41st Year Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018
US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Again By News Desk Sep 27, 2018
Juventus Win Again To Make Best Start To Season In 88 Years By News Desk Sep 27, 2018
Barcelona And Real Madrid Suffer Humbling Losses By Reuters Sep 27, 2018
Bangladesh Stun Pakistan By 37 Runs To Set Up Final With India By News Desk Sep 27, 2018
Our World Is Suffering From A Bad Case Of “Trust Deficit Disorder” By António Guterres Sep 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75