OYO Hotels Appoints Aditya Ghosh As The Chief Executive Officer For South Asia

Nov. 18, 2018, 7:41 p.m.

OYO Hotels, South Asia’s most significant, one of China’s top ten, and the world’s fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes & living spaces, today announced the appointment of India, and South Asia* CEO, Aditya Ghosh, India and South Asia, effective December 1, 2018. This appointment comes as a part of the company’s efforts to continue to invest in and attract world-class leadership, in the wake of its focus to drive accelerated growth in its home markets - India and China.

Aditya is a professional with over 21 years of experience and is entrusted with the responsibility to oversee and grow OYO Hotels business in South Asia, which will include, India, Nepal, and the other upcoming markets in the region. He will focus on continuing to drive growth while delivering high-quality customer experience and sustained yields for asset owners.

He will be a thought partner to every OY Opreneur, by enabling a work culture that rewards performance and celebrates diversity and inclusion, a key focus area for the company. His appointment is critical in the company’s journey into becoming not just the largest but also the most preferred chain of hotels, homes and living spaces in India and around the world. He will be reporting to Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes.

