Energy Minister Pun Urges To Work For Hydropower Development

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Bashaman Pun said that the government is working to generate more hydropower aiming to import to Bangladesh and India.

Addressing a 28 anniversary of Society For Consulting and Architecutual and Engineering Firm SCAF, Minister Pun said that this government will for coming five years.

“As Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has already directed us to work for the prosperity, one can feel the change within a few years,” said Minister Pun. “Since Prime Minister Oli is working making long term plan, it is unfair to say that the government is not working.”

He said that the present government is committed to bring the change in the country through economic development programs.