Nepal-China Will Start The Construction of Cross Border Transmission Line Soon: Energy Minister Pun

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun Ananta said that this elected government’s priority is development and prosperity. In a farewell meeting of Chinese ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong, minister Pun praised ambassador Hong’s important role to increase Chinese investment in Nepal during her tenure.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong paid a farewell call to minister Pun today at his office in Singh Durbar. During the meeting, minister Pun and ambassador Hong discussed the matter of bilateral interest, Chinese investments in energy and other sector.

Minister Pun said that this government is elected for five years period. “Our only priority is development and prosperity,” said Minister Pun. Appreciating the role of ambassador Hong’s role in promoting Chinese investment in energy sector, minister Pun said that Chinese investment in hydropower and other sector are very beneficial to Nepal.

Minister Pun said that 400 MW Galchi and Kerung trans-boundary transmission line is in high priority project of the government and expressed the hope that the project will complete in time.

According to a press release issued by Roshan Khadka, Press Coordinator of Minister Pun, Ambassador Hong expressed the happiness that Nepal is heading towards stability and development.

Minister Pun also said that the protocol on transit signed between Nepal and China is a matter of great achievement to Nepal as it helps to enhanced Nepal’s sovereignty and integrity.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hong said that energy is one of the important areas of Nepal and hailed the role played by minister Pun to strengthen China-Nepal energy cooperation. She also said that next meeting of China-Nepal Joint Energy Mechanism held soon.

Chinese ambassador Hong also said that China is ready to support Nepal’s development process providing the limited resources to improve the livelihood of Nepali people. She reiterated that China continue to provide support to make Nepal developed and prosperity.