Nepal To Play Role To Hold Summit In Pakistan : PM Oli

Dec. 2, 2018, 2:26 p.m.

Prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that Nepal will play role to hold 19th Summit of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, (SAARC) in Pakistan.

In his meeting with former prime minister of Pakistan Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, who is in Kathmandu to attend Asia Pacific Summit, Prime minister Oli said that Nepal is in hurry to handover chairmanship of Pakistan playing the role to host summit in Pakistan.

According to Prime Minister’s Foreign Adviser Dr. Rajan Bhattarai, who also attended the meeting, former prime minister of Pakistan said that that people of Pakistan and political parties in Pakistan are committed to SAARC and Pakistan is ready to host SAARC Summit. Both the leaders hold the view that there need to enhance mutual relations among the SAARC countries. Prime Minister Oli’s political adviser Bishnu Rimal and officials from Ministry of foreign affairs were also present during the meeting.

