Embassy Of Thailand In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception

Ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand to Nepal Bhakavat Tansku has hosted a reception on the occasion of the National Day of Kingdom of Thailand. Vice president Nandda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of the national day reception.

Attended by higher government officials, political leaders, heads of foreign diplomatic mission based in Kathmandu, business community, Thai national residing in Nepal and people from different walks of life, ambassador to Kingdom of Thailand to Nepal Bhakavat Tansku,highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Embassy of Kingdom of Thailand in Kathmandu also offered Thai food for the guests.