Embassy Of Thailand In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception

Embassy Of Thailand In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception

Dec. 5, 2018, 9:53 p.m.

Ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand to Nepal Bhakavat Tansku has hosted a reception on the occasion of the National Day of Kingdom of Thailand. Vice president Nandda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of the national day reception.

Attended by higher government officials, political leaders, heads of foreign diplomatic mission based in Kathmandu, business community, Thai national residing in Nepal and people from different walks of life, ambassador to Kingdom of Thailand to Nepal Bhakavat Tansku,highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Embassy of Kingdom of Thailand in Kathmandu also offered Thai food for the guests.

Thai national day2.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Speakers Cal For Promotion Of Volunteerism In All Provinces
Dec 05, 2018
Nepal's Janakpur And Ayodhya To Become Twin Cities As UP Signs Agreement
Dec 05, 2018
Five People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents
Dec 05, 2018
Nepal Is Committed To Preserve Natural Forest: President Bhandari
Dec 05, 2018
Asia Pacific Summit Consensus To Controversy
Dec 05, 2018

More on News

Speakers Cal For Promotion Of Volunteerism In All Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Nepal Is Not A Satellite State Of Any Country: Former PM Nepal By News Desk 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
Nepal's Janakpur And Ayodhya To Become Twin Cities As UP Signs Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal Is Committed To Preserve Natural Forest: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 15 minutes ago
Nirmala Panta’s Case Gains Momentum Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepal And US Jointly Handed Over Newly-Reconstructed Secondary School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, India Sort Out Concerns Over Pancheshwar Dam By News Desk Dec 05, 2018
Five People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2018
Priyanka Chopra Rates Her Happiness Level On A Scale Of 1-10 By News Desk Dec 05, 2018
Asia Pacific Summit Consensus To Controversy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2018
Being A Night Owl Increases Risk Of Heart Disease, Type 2 Diabetes: Study By News Desk Dec 05, 2018
Rats And Pigeons 'Replace Iconic Species' By News Desk Dec 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75