Hotel Yak & Yeti Kathmandu Organizes Pre-Christmas Event

Dec. 9, 2018, 4:01 p.m.

Hotel Yak & Yeti organized Gingerbread House Decoration & Wish Tree last week to celebrate the Christmas making and baking. The ambassadors, delegates' wives, corporate and media personality attended the event. General Manger, Monika Scheiblauer was also part of the event as our executive Chef, Ameya Deshmukh and the hotel team made sure of the smooth running of the event.

The activity of decorating a freshly baked gingerbread house using frosting, candy and chocolate allowed the guests to spark creativity. Delegates were given a set of exclusive apron and hat and the gingerbread house to decorate

Christmas is a ritual religiously followed all over the world by Christians and other religions too. Season making and baking prior the Christmas is said to be a harbinger of good tidings and happiness. Imbibing the spirit of this ritual, this year we decorated Ginger Bread House, cutting cookies and inaugurated a wish tree. The wish tree will appear together to support the children wishes.

The hotel team has asked for the wishes to the children from “Bal Mandir” orphanage. Any guests can take the honor to fulfill the child wish by looking at their wish in the wish tree. The gifts will be given to the children after Christmas lunch on the day of 25th December at Hotel Yak & Yeti

Alike every year, Hotel Yak & Yeti is organizing Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day Brunch at on 24th December and 25th December respectively at The Chimney and The Sunrise Restaurant.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

