KARUNA FOUNDATION Taming Disability

Karuna-Foundation Nepal has shown the way to go in supporting the people with disability

Dec. 9, 2018, 1:01 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

For Amir Bomjan, a person with disability, the support and exposure given by Karuna Foundation-Nepal is a game changer for his livelihood. Thanks to support of Karuna Foundation Nepal, Bomjan can now sing and paint to make enough money to sustain his life.

Amir Bomjon, 18, is from a remote mountainous village in Nepal. He is an artist by birth as he paints, writes powerful songs and poems, all using his mouth. He is a great singer too and a good orator. His love towards life, people and mother earth are unchallengeable. He has demonstrated that human beings can meet any challenge and overcome it. As he was born without functioning arms and legs, Amir started painting with his mouth.

At a time when different organizations have been celebrating the international disability day on their own, Karuna Foundation Nepal has celebrated the day launching painting and music release program of Amir Bomjan and Laxmi Bhakta Bhasim.

Bomjan_addressing_the_program.width-800.jpg

During the program, four music videos of Amir Bomjan were displayed in the program along with his painting exhibition. After the disastrous earthquake of April 2015 in his village, he was in a very poor condition. During the process of identifying children with disabilities and their families, who were affected by the earthquake, Karuna Foundation Nepal helped Bomjan and supported him to expose his talents.

Over three years have passed since the earthquake, and Amir has established himself as a true icon in Nepal, setting new milestones and emerging as a role model.

Although he is physically disabled, Amir Bomjan is mentally much better than other normal persons. Painting and singing are now his favorite habits.

“I am grateful to Foundation and its Executive Director Dipak Raj Sapkota for this opportunity,” said Bomjan.

A Correspondent

