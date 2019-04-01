Tibet Then And Now, Sixty Years Of Progress

Ambassador Hou Yanqi Holds the Photo Exhibition to Commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Democratic Reform in Tibet.

April 1, 2019, 12:43 p.m.

Ambassador Hou Yanqi held the Photo Exhibition to Commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Democratic Reform in Tibet in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In inaugural session, Ambassador Yanqi highlighted the progress made in Tibetan Autonomous Region of China in the last 60 years. She said that Tibetan Autonomous Region have made a big jump in economic development.

The exhibition will close on Apirl 1,2019.

Speaker of the House of Representative Krishna Bahadur Mahara attended the reception as Chief Guest.

Sponsored by Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Nepal, China Association for Preservation and Development of Tibetan Culture, the exhibition was organized by World Cultural Net, Nepal.

Over 200 hundred photos displayed at the wall of Nepal Academy showed how people of Tibet has seen the prosperity and development over the course of past 50 years. According to organizer, People leaving in Tibet Autonomous Region have achieved huge rates of growth and social development.

Chinese ambassador at Tibet exhibition.jpg

According to posters, it was 143 RMB per capita in 1958 and now it is RMB 43,800 in Tibet. Along with the development of modern infrastructures railway, roads, education, agriculture and airports, Tibetan Autonomous Religion of China has also spent huge amount of resources in preservation of ancient monastery and culture.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Death Toll Rises To 29, PM Oli Reached To Bara And Parsa To Take Stock Of Situation
Apr 01, 2019
Province 2 Government Announces Rs.300.000 Each As Compensation Fo The Victims
Apr 01, 2019
Himalaya Airlines Starts Its Flight To Abu Dhabi
Apr 01, 2019
WWF-Nepal Organises Sustainable Lifestyle Fair In Kathmandu Under Earth Hour Celebration
Apr 01, 2019
Over 30 Dead And 500 Injured In Parsa Bara Storm, Search And Rescue Continue
Apr 01, 2019

More on Art

Mustang’s Landscape And Painting In Kathmandu By A Correspondent 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
KARUNA FOUNDATION Taming Disability By A Correspondent 3 months, 3 weeks ago
Artist Ragini’s Solo Art Exhibition In Belgium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 2 weeks ago
RCSC Organizes Photo Exhibition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 1 week ago
SIDDHARTHA ART GALLERY Health Transformed By A Correspondent 7 months, 4 weeks ago
Alliance Française de Katmandou To Celebrate The 37th Edition Of International Music Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Death Toll Rises To 29, PM Oli Reached To Bara And Parsa To Take Stock Of Situation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2019
PRATIMA PANDE Honor For Cause By A Correspondent Apr 01, 2019
Gandak River Navigation In Retrospect: Gandak Navigation Canal By Dr. A.B. Thapa Apr 01, 2019
Province 2 Government Announces Rs.300.000 Each As Compensation Fo The Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2019
Himalaya Airlines Starts Its Flight To Abu Dhabi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2019
WWF-Nepal Organises Sustainable Lifestyle Fair In Kathmandu Under Earth Hour Celebration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75