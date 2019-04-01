Tibet Then And Now, Sixty Years Of Progress

Ambassador Hou Yanqi held the Photo Exhibition to Commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Democratic Reform in Tibet in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In inaugural session, Ambassador Yanqi highlighted the progress made in Tibetan Autonomous Region of China in the last 60 years. She said that Tibetan Autonomous Region have made a big jump in economic development.

The exhibition will close on Apirl 1,2019.

Speaker of the House of Representative Krishna Bahadur Mahara attended the reception as Chief Guest.

Sponsored by Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Nepal, China Association for Preservation and Development of Tibetan Culture, the exhibition was organized by World Cultural Net, Nepal.

Over 200 hundred photos displayed at the wall of Nepal Academy showed how people of Tibet has seen the prosperity and development over the course of past 50 years. According to organizer, People leaving in Tibet Autonomous Region have achieved huge rates of growth and social development.

According to posters, it was 143 RMB per capita in 1958 and now it is RMB 43,800 in Tibet. Along with the development of modern infrastructures railway, roads, education, agriculture and airports, Tibetan Autonomous Religion of China has also spent huge amount of resources in preservation of ancient monastery and culture.