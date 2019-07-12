France – Nepal Painting Exhibition To Be Held In Kathmandu

France – Nepal Painting Exhibition

July 12, 2019, 3:54 p.m.

The Alliance Française de Katmandou is organizing an Art Exhibition starting from Tuesday, 16 July 2019 to Wednesday, 31July 2019.

To celebrate 70 years of French – Nepali bilateral relations and friendship, Alliance Française Katmandou is happy to bring you a painting exhibition that brings together Nepali and French contemporary artists.

The artists include Kiran Manandhar, Vincent Greby, Sagar Manandhar and BK Nar Bahadur.

French Ambassador to Nepal will preside over the opening of the exhibition.

BK Nar Bahadur is a renowned name for Nepalese Landscape paintings and contemporary sculpture. He is famous for his paintings with glorious mountain ranges.

Based in Kathmandu, Vincent Greby has been exhibiting mainly in France, Nepal, Cambodia and South Korea. His work embraces painting, photography and writing.

Kiran Manandhar, eminent artist, is the founder Chancellor of Nepal Academy of Fine Arts. In 1998 he was also awarded with a fellowship “Cite’ International des Arts” Paris, France.

Sagar Manandhar is working as a lecturer at Kathmandu University, School of Arts. He has designed the flag of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and has participated in many national and international art workshops.

“As we celebrate the 70 years of relations between France and Nepal, we would like to emphasize on the friendship that bounds our two countries in the field of art. The four painters have different technics, but all use colors and materials as a universal language,” said a press release issued by The Alliance Française de Katmandou. Alliance Francaise Katmandou would like to thank the French Embassy, Vino Bistro and Himalayan French Cheese for their precious support.”

