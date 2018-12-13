Mayor Shakya Opens Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T-20 Cricket Tournament

The 4th Annual Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T20 Cricket tournament 2018 is being held in Kathmandu. Mayor of Kathmandu Bidya Sunder Shakya inaugurated the ten day event.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shakya highlighted the potential of cricket in bringing the youth of two countries, together. He appreciated the Pakistan Embassy’s initiative for organizing this annual sports event.

Speaking at the occasion, the ambassador of Pakistan Mazhar Javed expressed his satisfaction with growing popularity of this annual sports event among Nepali Youth.

The tournament which includes 16 teams will conclude on 21st December 2018.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu,the Hockey Team from Nepal, which would be leaving for Pakistan shortly to participate in an International tournament, also witnessed the inaugural ceremony.