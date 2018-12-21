Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Ushers In the Christmas Celebration With A Tree Lightening Ceremony

Dec. 21, 2018, 3:07 p.m.

To mark the beginning of festive season, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu hosted a Christmas Tree Lighting for the third year in a row. Every year, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu’s Christmas tree and gingerbread house draw the attention of all our guests as soon as they enter the lobby.

As a leading global hospitality company, Hyatt is in the business of caring for people so they can be their best. Our purpose defines our practices and inspires us as we engage with our guests, colleagues, owners and neighbours to build strong communities and foster sustainable environmental practices.

This is reflected in our continuous efforts to conserve the environment and in our recycling of materials such as bottles and wooden pallets that were used as the main materials for Christmas decorations this year. The recycled Christmas tree was made out of 4,600 bottles that took a total of 16 associates and 96 hours to complete. The gingerbread house was constructed with the help of 25-30 associates from engineering, housekeeping and the kitchen.

Christmas tree.jpg

The house was decorated with 11,963 ginger biscuits and along with meringue, icing, sugar paste, doughnuts and chocolates, which took 39 hours to complete. The Lobby was beautifully decorated with a 14-foot Christmas tree with lots of brightly decorated boxes placed under it.

According to a press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, the annual ceremony began with traditional Christmas carols performed by children from John Dewey school. The tree was lit by Mr. Abdullah Tuncer Kececi, General Manager of Turkish Airlines. However, the highlight of the event was the arrival of Santa Claus, who came in on a bicycle with his bag full of sweets and bellowing “ho ho ho.” The children and adults too, jumped with excitement and started taking selfies. The evening progressed with a high tea that featured the festive specials.

