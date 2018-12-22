Japan Provides Assistance to World Vision Japan To Implement Disaster Resilience Program In Doti

Japan Provides Assistance to World Vision Japan To Implement Disaster Resilience Program In Doti

Dec. 22, 2018, 8:43 a.m.

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, signed a grant contract of 783,543 US dollars (approximately 90 million Nepali Rupees) with Naomi Kato, Project Manager of World Vision Japan (WVJ) in Nepal under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme of Japan’s FY 2018.

World Vision Japan, an International NGO based in Japan, together with World Vision International Nepal, will work with a Nepali partner NGO, Community Development Center (CDC), to implement the Project for Community and School Disaster Preparedness and Resilience in Doti District.

This project aims to improve the community and school disaster preparedness and resilience in one municipality and two rural municipalities in Doti district. The project will strengthen the school and community disaster resilience and build a platform for community and local authorities to work together to promote disaster management activities.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan Kathmandu, the project aimed to increase Access to Safe Learning Environment (model school development) and to establish ten model schools in the target area will be reconstructed and re-fitted to ensure to have safe schools for children. Each school will be equipped with water tanks, sanitation facilities and school furniture to ensure a safe study environment.

The project will also help to improve Disaster Risk Management Systems in Schools and Communities ensuring disaster resilience and to build a platform for schools and communities, the project will promote School Based Disaster Risk Management Plans (SBDRMPs) in 30 schools in the target area and will ensure them to be incorporated into School Improvement Plans (SIPs). The development of Local Disaster and Climate Resilient Plans (LDCRPs) will also be supported in 9 wards.

The project will also support to improve Systems and Policy on School Safety through Social Accountability and Advocacy Efforts.

IMG_2047.JPG

The project will empower schools and community based groups to have meetings with local authorities to jointly evaluate and plan DRR activities in their communities and schools, and to keep each other informed about progress. This process will contribute for communities to follow the model schools and disseminating the project outcomes.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal believes that the project will contribute to improve community and school disaster preparedness and resilience, as well as enhance the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said A press release.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dang Bus Accident: Death Toll Reaches To 22
Dec 22, 2018
Rabi Od Wins Nepal Idol Session 2
Dec 22, 2018
16 People Die And 10 Injure In Bus Accident In Dang
Dec 21, 2018
Four Dies And Three Injures In Four Separate Accidents
Dec 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd and Doha Bank Ink Agreement
Dec 21, 2018

More on News

Melamchi-CMC Row: Nepal Government Is In Wrong Footing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Discusses Nepal Army’s Capacity Building Issue With U.S. Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Nijadh Is Appropriate Place For International Airport: National Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Nepali Ambassador Subedi Presents Letters of Credence To Slovenian President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Nepali And Thai Business Communities Explores Investment Opportunities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
RCSC Organizes A Round Table Meeting On Modern Russia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

People Celebrate Yomari, Dhanya Poornima And Udhauli Festivals By News Desk Dec 22, 2018
Dang Bus Accident: Death Toll Reaches To 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2018
Rabi Od Wins Nepal Idol Session 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2018
16 People Die And 10 Injure In Bus Accident In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018
Nepali Cricketer Lamichhane Has A Good Start By News Desk Dec 21, 2018
Four Dies And Three Injures In Four Separate Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75