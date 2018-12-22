Japan Provides Assistance to World Vision Japan To Implement Disaster Resilience Program In Doti

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, signed a grant contract of 783,543 US dollars (approximately 90 million Nepali Rupees) with Naomi Kato, Project Manager of World Vision Japan (WVJ) in Nepal under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme of Japan’s FY 2018.

World Vision Japan, an International NGO based in Japan, together with World Vision International Nepal, will work with a Nepali partner NGO, Community Development Center (CDC), to implement the Project for Community and School Disaster Preparedness and Resilience in Doti District.

This project aims to improve the community and school disaster preparedness and resilience in one municipality and two rural municipalities in Doti district. The project will strengthen the school and community disaster resilience and build a platform for community and local authorities to work together to promote disaster management activities.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan Kathmandu, the project aimed to increase Access to Safe Learning Environment (model school development) and to establish ten model schools in the target area will be reconstructed and re-fitted to ensure to have safe schools for children. Each school will be equipped with water tanks, sanitation facilities and school furniture to ensure a safe study environment.

The project will also help to improve Disaster Risk Management Systems in Schools and Communities ensuring disaster resilience and to build a platform for schools and communities, the project will promote School Based Disaster Risk Management Plans (SBDRMPs) in 30 schools in the target area and will ensure them to be incorporated into School Improvement Plans (SIPs). The development of Local Disaster and Climate Resilient Plans (LDCRPs) will also be supported in 9 wards.

The project will also support to improve Systems and Policy on School Safety through Social Accountability and Advocacy Efforts.

The project will empower schools and community based groups to have meetings with local authorities to jointly evaluate and plan DRR activities in their communities and schools, and to keep each other informed about progress. This process will contribute for communities to follow the model schools and disseminating the project outcomes.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal believes that the project will contribute to improve community and school disaster preparedness and resilience, as well as enhance the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said A press release.