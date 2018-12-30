4 Killed And 4 Injured In 4 Separate Road Accidents

Four people killed and four injured in four separate road accidents in Sunsari, Dhankura, Mahottari and Sindhuli districts.

Suman Pariyar, 26, a resident of Sunsari Itahari-3 Bhetghat Chowk died during his treatment when a tractor knocked down a motorbike.

A person was killed and one was injured when a truck overturned at road. Guruprasad Dahal, 62, a resident of Dhankuta municipality-6 Patle River died at Dhankuta District Hospital during the treatment and the injured helper of that truck Chandan Rajbansi was discharged after the treatment.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, Laxminiya Devi, 40, a resident of Mohattari Bhagaha municipality-2 ridding as a pillion died at Janakpur Zonal Hospital during the treatment and the driver of a motorbike Manish Singh, 16, is receiving treatment on the same hospital. Accident occur due to the over speeding.

Biraj Magar, 21, a resident of Sindhuli Fikal rural municipality-4 died on the spot and the injured Santosh Magar, 22, and other one is receiving treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital. Accident occur when a tractor overturned.

