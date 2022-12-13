Kavre Bus Accident: 18 Dead 14 Injured

At least 18 people have been killed while 14 others were injured when a bus met with an accident at Chalal Ganesh Sthan in Bethanchowk Rural Municipality-4 of Kavre.
According to a local police source, the accident occurred at Chayalti of Bethanchwok Rural Municipality Ward-5. The bus Ba. A Kha 4385 was heading toward Panauti.
