Kavre Bus Accident: 18 Dead 14 Injured

Dec. 13, 2022, 9:15 p.m.

At least 18 people have been killed while 14 others were injured when a bus met with an accident at Chalal Ganesh Sthan in Bethanchowk Rural Municipality-4 of Kavre.

According to a local police source, the accident occurred at Chayalti of Bethanchwok Rural Municipality Ward-5. The bus Ba. A Kha 4385 was heading toward Panauti.

Agencies

