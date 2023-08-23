Eight People Were Killed And Fifteen Others Injured In A Passenger Bus Accident In The Narayani River.

Aug. 23, 2023, 3:09 p.m.

Today, a bus traveling from Kathmandu to Pokhara collided with the Trishuli River at Chalise, Fajuri-2, Dhading District. The bus with registration number Province 3-01-005 Kha 9952 went off the road and into the river.

More than 15 injured passengers were rescued, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Santulal Prasad Jaiswar of Dhading District Police Office. Although there were casualties in the collision, the actual number remains unknown. According to Jaiswar, the rescue operation is still underway.

