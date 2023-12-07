Nepal Police Arrested 12 People For Sending Nepali Citizens To Recruit In Russian Army

Nepal Police Arrested 12 People For Sending Nepali Citizens To Recruit In Russian Army

Dec. 7, 2023, 8:20 a.m.

Police on Wednesday made public 12 persons arrested on the charge of sending Nepali citizens to be recruited in the Russian Army.

Organizing a press conference at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, Santosh Roka and Rojal Maharjan of Kathmandu, Manish Neupane, 23, of Sindhupalchowk, Hari Bahadur Bishwokarma, 42, of Udayapur, Kshitiz Giri, 31, Dipen Pariyar, 19, of Siraha, Subas Lama of Kavre, Gokarna Aryal of Chitwan, Santosh Nepal of Bara, Sujata Dahal of Okhaldhunga, Ishwor Adhikari of Lamjung and Dorna Dangi, 38, of Ghorahi sub-metropolitan city were made public.

A spokesperson at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, Kumodh Dhungel, said as per the police investigation, the smugglers used to send the Nepali citizens to Russia after sending them to UAE on visit visa and also through land route from India.

The group of smugglers had charged Rs 700,000 to Rs 1.1 million per person. Nepali citizens Shovaraj and Anup, living in Russia, had supported the group, he mentioned.

Out of those who had gone to Russia, 11 have returned home. (RSS)

Agencies

