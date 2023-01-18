Actor Shah Acquitted By Tanahun Court

Actor Shah Acquitted By Tanahun Court

Jan. 18, 2023, 8:20 a.m.

Actor Purna Bikram Shah (Paul Shah) has been acquitted by the Tanahun District Court. Actor Shah is currently in Tanahun Jail on charges of raping a minor.

The single bench of District Judge Komal Prasad Acharya has acquitted actor Shah by holding that the prosecution claim is not sufficient, records keeper Meen Bahadur Kunwar said. The final hearing in the case against actor Shah took place today, leading to the decision.

However, actor Shah will remain in jail as the Nawalpur District Court has sentenced Shah to two years and six months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000. Shah filed an appeal in the High Court against the decision, which remains sub judice in the court.

It may be noted that a complaint was filed by the minor against Shah before Tanahun police on February 27, 2023. Following the complaint, Shah surrendered to the police four days later.(RSS)

Agencies

