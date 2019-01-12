Notes From The Editor

Haphazardly and hurriedly prepared, a sub-committee report indicted several ministers and high officials allegedly involved in a massive irregularity during the process of purchasing the two aircraft. Although there are more rhetorical outbursts, presumptions and generalisations, the report has created a new wave in Nepali politics.

Jan. 12, 2019, 9:50 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

Despite the fact that the government commanded two thirds in the parliament, Nepal is yet to find any sense of political stability in the country. The recent report prepared by a sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee on the purchase of two wide-body A330 aircraft has sparked a major row between the ruling and opposition parties. Haphazardly and hurriedly prepared, a sub-committee report indicted several ministers and high officials allegedly involved in a massive irregularity during the process of purchasing the two aircraft. Although there are more rhetorical outbursts, presumptions and generalisations, the report has created a new wave in Nepali politics. In the past, the present ruling party used Public Accounts Committee to dislodge the government and challenged the executive supremacy in taking decision. This time it has trapped itself by rejecting the report prepared by a sub-committee led by Nepali Congress MP, the government has constituted a high level probe commission with a mandate to investigate the entire deal. At a time when Nepal’s political process is embroiled in new rounds of debates and disputes, we have decided to cover the rehabilitation of two farmer managed irrigation systems of Jhapa and Ilam for our main story. We have tried to look at different aspects of farmer managed irrigation systems and its sustainability. Along with this, we have also covered all other important contemporary issues.

Keshab Poudel

Keshab Poudel

Poudel is the editor of New Spotlight Magazine.

“Abiding Constitution Will Avert Conflict”
Jan 12, 2019
FDI ENVIRONMENT Not Friendly
Jan 12, 2019
ADB SASEC ROAD Road To Prosperity
Dec 22, 2018
HERITAGE RECONSTRUCTION Hurting Friendly Support
Dec 19, 2018
“Patan's Priority Is Infrastructure”
Dec 09, 2018

More on Editor's Note

Notes From The Editor By Keshab Poudel 5 months, 1 week ago
Notes From The Editor By Keshab Poudel 5 months, 3 weeks ago
A Wind Of Light By Keshab Poudel 1 year ago
Nepal's Elections: Electing Discord By Keshab Poudel 1 year, 1 month ago
COP 23 Should Be Lesion Learning For Nepal By Keshab Poudel 1 year, 1 month ago
Election Politics Campaign Times By A Correspondent 1 year, 2 months ago

The Latest

Loktantra's Tottering Edifice By Dipak Gyawali Jan 12, 2019
Water Governance Challenge: To Develop Or To Manage? By Pratik Poudel Jan 12, 2019
“Abiding Constitution Will Avert Conflict” By Keshab Poudel Jan 12, 2019
Climate Change: Think Globally Act Locally By Abhishekh Adhikari Jan 12, 2019
Ho Chi Minh City Thrills: Happy Water, War Museum And Backpacker’s Mecca By Som P. Pudasaini Jan 12, 2019
FDI ENVIRONMENT Not Friendly By Keshab Poudel Jan 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75