Notes From The Editor

Despite the fact that the government commanded two thirds in the parliament, Nepal is yet to find any sense of political stability in the country. The recent report prepared by a sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee on the purchase of two wide-body A330 aircraft has sparked a major row between the ruling and opposition parties. Haphazardly and hurriedly prepared, a sub-committee report indicted several ministers and high officials allegedly involved in a massive irregularity during the process of purchasing the two aircraft. Although there are more rhetorical outbursts, presumptions and generalisations, the report has created a new wave in Nepali politics. In the past, the present ruling party used Public Accounts Committee to dislodge the government and challenged the executive supremacy in taking decision. This time it has trapped itself by rejecting the report prepared by a sub-committee led by Nepali Congress MP, the government has constituted a high level probe commission with a mandate to investigate the entire deal. At a time when Nepal’s political process is embroiled in new rounds of debates and disputes, we have decided to cover the rehabilitation of two farmer managed irrigation systems of Jhapa and Ilam for our main story. We have tried to look at different aspects of farmer managed irrigation systems and its sustainability. Along with this, we have also covered all other important contemporary issues.