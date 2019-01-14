Glocal Pvt. Ltd. launched WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero India.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said that youth can play important role to further strengthen India-Nepal relations. Addressing a launching program of WaiWai Glocal Teen Hero India, ambassador Puri said this kind of program is important for youth.

Glocal Teen Hero is an initiation to bring out the teenagers who are doing something from the shadows and create a ripple effect of motivation and impart a message that a lot can be done by anyone and also to appreciate and recognize the teenagers.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri was also present in the program. Other present included. Apart of this, there was also a presence of GP Sah, Vice-President, Chaudhary Group, Jury for GTH Nepal, Partners, representative of KRC Foundation (The local body for organizing GTH India), Representative of Glocal and the presence of Embassy of India.

The purpose of the Launch Event of WaiWai GTH India was to introduce about the project with a wider perspective to the audience and to raise awareness and understanding about the need of such project and the difference it makes to the lives of the teenagers by showcasing the stories of past teenagers. The event shared the news of a positive collaboration for the betterment of teenagers & youths, cross border and aware the people about the proud moment for the nation that something has been initiated from Nepal to flow towards India.

The conference incorporated an introduction session of featuring the project by CajolJha (PR Manager of Glocal Pvt. Ltd.; Project Lead, Glocal Teen Hero) followed by the speech of Biswadeep Gupta (the Managing Trustee of KRC Foundation) on his perspective towards taking the lead of making GTH India happen. Asish Thakur (Executive Director, Glocal Pvt. Ltd.) also shared his insight regarding GTH India.

One of its own kind, "Glocal Teen Hero Nepal" is an initiation to recognize the teenagers who have initiated, achieved outstanding activities to create a ripple effect in the society. GTH motivates and encourages the teenagers to step out of their comfort zone, be creative and develop entrepreneurial thinking by providing them a national recognition and empowerment.

Picture 1 (3).jpg

The applications for WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero India will be opened from January 15, 2019 and closes on April 2nd. The main event is said to happen on 20th April, 2019 in Guwahati, India.

With an aim to organize South Asian Glocal Teen Hero in 2020 in Kathmandu, Nepal; Glocal is moving forward to have Glocal Teen Hero in every country across the South Asian Region to organize the first ever recognizing teenager’s platform in South Asia. The initiation now starts from India.

Todays event was organized by Glocalpvt ltd in collaboratin with Embassy of India.As Glocal Teen Hero is going to india and Embassy of India has welcomed this initiation to India from Nepal.

