PM Oli To Address World Economic Forum In Davos

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is leaving for Davos, Switzerland, on 20 January 2019 leading a Nepali delegation to the 49th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). This is the first time the Prime Minister of Nepal is attending the WEF Annual Meeting.

This year’s WEF Annual Meeting will be held on 22-25 January on the theme of ‘Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’.

The Prime Minister will address, as a panellist, two separate sessions on ‘Strategic Outlook on South Asia’ and ‘Shaping the Future of Democracy’ to be held on 22 and 23 January respectively. He will also address the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders on the theme of ‘The End of Global Trade as We Know It?’ on 23 January.

He will hold meetings with political as well as business leaders during the visit.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya.

The Prime Minister’s delegation consists of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Finance Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, and other high-ranking officials.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister and his delegation will return to Kathmandu on 26 January.