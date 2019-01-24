Radisson wins SAFA Award

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu has successfully grabbed ‘The Best Presented Annual Report Award’ in service sector among all the SAARC countries, organized by South Asian Federation of Accountants(SAFA) an apex body of accountants in SAARC countries( India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Srilanka, Afganisthan and Nepal). Mr. Subrata Banerjee, General Manager of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu received the award on 22nd January 2019 in Pune, India.

SAFA is a forum of professional accountancy bodies positioning, maintaining and developing the accountancy profession in SAARC Region and ensuring its continued eminence in the world of accountancy; in the public interest and towards broad economic development of the region and they organize the award to honor the dedication of the deserving companies every year. Radisson Hotel from Nepal bagging the award is a proud moment for the national.