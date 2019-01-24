Radisson wins SAFA Award

Radisson wins SAFA Award

Jan. 24, 2019, 8:13 p.m.

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu has successfully grabbed ‘The Best Presented Annual Report Award’ in service sector among all the SAARC countries, organized by South Asian Federation of Accountants(SAFA) an apex body of accountants in SAARC countries( India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Srilanka, Afganisthan and Nepal). Mr. Subrata Banerjee, General Manager of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu received the award on 22nd January 2019 in Pune, India.

50863865_1953837804652786_9011830895933390848_n.jpg

SAFA is a forum of professional accountancy bodies positioning, maintaining and developing the accountancy profession in SAARC Region and ensuring its continued eminence in the world of accountancy; in the public interest and towards broad economic development of the region and they organize the award to honor the dedication of the deserving companies every year. Radisson Hotel from Nepal bagging the award is a proud moment for the national.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked In Nepal
Jan 24, 2019
Minister Pun Thanks Japan For Valuable Supports To Nepal
Jan 24, 2019
International Community Welcome the Government of Nepal’s Efforts On Transitional Justice
Jan 24, 2019
Qatar Air Launches New Five-Times-Weekly Flight To Gothenburg
Jan 24, 2019
Cricket Heavyweights Paras, Gyanendra and Sharad signed as RUSLAN’s Brand Ambassadors
Jan 24, 2019

More on Tourism

The Indian Hotels Company Announces Its Second Hotel in Nepal With Vivanta Kathmandu By News Desk 5 days, 10 hours ago
GBG Bizfest 2019 : Increasing Attraction Of Youths In Startups By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Qatar Airways Launches Global Campaign To Inspire Travellers To Explore New Destinations In 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Khalti Presents GBG BizFest 2019 Nepal’s Biggest Startup-Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
Winter Soul Food At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
NEPAL AIRLINES Facing Assaults By A Correspondent 1 month ago

The Latest

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2019
Minister Pun Thanks Japan For Valuable Supports To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2019
International Community Welcome the Government of Nepal’s Efforts On Transitional Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2019
Qatar Air Launches New Five-Times-Weekly Flight To Gothenburg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2019
Marcelo Wants To Join Cristiano Ronaldo At Juventus By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
Neymar 'Worried' About Injury In PSG Win By News Desk Jan 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75