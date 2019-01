A mass demonstration was held in Kathmandu in support of the demand raised by Dr. Govinda KC who has been on the fast for last 16 days. Organized by Solidarity of Dr. KC Alliance, the demonstrator urged government to fulfill the demand raised by Dr. KC.

They marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwor. They carried out posters with various slogans condemning Mafias in medical education.

Photo courtesy Barsha Shah, Deshsanchar.com