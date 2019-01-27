Ministry of Forests And Environment Facilitates Development Work: Secretary Dr. Oli

Ministry of Forests And Environment Facilitates Development Work: Secretary Dr. Oli

Jan. 27, 2019, 4:38 p.m.

Secretary of Ministry of Forests and Environment Dr. Bishwa Nath Oli has said that the ministry is not creating any hindrances to development activities but it is playing a role of facilitator for environmentally sustainable development.

"Some individual project our ministry as a villain of development to gain personal mileage. In reality, our ministry has always supported the move to accelerate development activities," said secretary Dr. Oli.

Addressing an interaction program with media person at Climate Change and Management Division of Ministry of Forests and Environment, secretary Dr. Oli said that the minister is currently involved in major process of drafting new laws, regulations and policies in the change context of Nepal's governance structure.

IMG_20190127_121648.jpg

He said that Ministry is working to bring more people during the process of drafting climate change policy.

Secretary Dr.Oli said that his ministry wants to work different stake holders in the process of formulations of the policies. "As the constitution has given different authority to different levels of governance including center, province and local level, new laws, guidelines and policies will pay the work in coordinated manner in coming days.

Secretary Dr. Oli also directed concerned officials of his ministry to disseminate the information regarding the ministry.

He said that protection of environment is key mandate of his ministry and the ministry functions through forest and wild protection, environment protection and climate protection through various means including Environment Impact Assessment.

"There need to maintain certain process and one needs to comply the proceeding. One cannot do whatever likes in the name of development. There are certain populist person who portrays of negatively but they are not true," said Dr. Oli. " He said that ministry wants to work in collaboration with the media in climate change and all other issues related to environment. He also said that Nepal is holding few very important international conferences in Nepal on climate change.

Organized by Climate Change Management Division for climate change journalists, Maheshwar Dhakal, PhD, Joint Secretary (Technical) Chief, Climate Change Management Division and National Focal Point for UNFCCC and UNCCD , highlighted recent initiative take by his division in implementing climate change related issues. He presented the current state of climate change in Nepal highlighting the constitutional and legal provisions.

IMG_20190127_113054.jpg

Dhakal also briefed how to implement the climate change related policies and international commitments including Paris Agreement at the level of center, province and local in the context of SDGs.

Dhakal also said that he wants to see more participation in the NAP process like in the past of formulaign NAPA process.

In his presentation, Dhakal presented road map of the division calling all media persons to work together to disseminate climate change issue properly.

Attended by environmental journalists, Spokesperson of the Ministry Dr Sindhu Prasad Dhungana said that the ministry is ready to disseminate the information with media persons.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

