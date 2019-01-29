Police Arrested NSU Students

Police arrested the youths affiliated to Nepal Student Union from Prime Minister's official residence Baluwatar and used the force to disperse the students who were chanting the slogans against Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

They also chanted the slogans in support of Dr. Govinda KC. The student union has been holding the demonstration accusing the government for dismantling the hospitals opened in the name of Girija Prasad Koirala and Sushil Koirala.

The students also burnt the effigy of PM Oli.

