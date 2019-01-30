Nepal Government Stand On Venezuela’s Political Crisis

Jan. 30, 2019, 10 a.m.

After a controversial statement issued by Nepal Communist Party President Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda taking the stand in favor of current socialist president of Venezuela, Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes with a mild statement saying that the government is just mentioning the event.

NCP President and former Prime Minister Dahal lashed out the U.S move condemning it as a violence of sovereignty. He termed U.S and other western countries support to Venezuela’s newly declared president as an act of imperialism to dislodge the socialist government. NCP’s statement was close to Chinese and Russian stand.

However, the government led by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli softened the stand.

“The Government of Nepal has been closely following the recent political developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. In line with its principled position, Nepal believes that internal political problems of a country need to be resolved within its constitutional parameters in a democratic manner, free from external interferences,” said a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The people of Venezuela have the ultimate authority to take a decision on the country’s political and constitutional course. We stand for peace, stability and unity of Venezuela and call for resolution of differences through peaceful means,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

